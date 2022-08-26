Sahith Theegala putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the TOUR Championship

In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day in 29th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

Sahith Theegala got a double bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sahith Theegala to 2 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Theegala hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Theegala's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Theegala to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Theegala had a 215 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.