Rory McIlroy posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the TOUR Championship

Rory McIlroy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and finished the round bogey free. McIlroy finished his day in 7th at 10 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rory McIlroy hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, McIlroy had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.