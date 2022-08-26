Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Patrick Cantlay in the second round at the TOUR Championship

In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cantlay finished his day tied for 4th at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Patrick Cantlay's 74 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Cantlay had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.