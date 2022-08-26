Strong putting brings Max Homa a 8-under 62 in round two of the TOUR Championship

Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Homa finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Max Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Homa hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Homa had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Homa's 166 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 233 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Homa to 8 under for the round.