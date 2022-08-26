Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the TOUR Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Fitzpatrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.