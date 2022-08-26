K.H. Lee shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the TOUR Championship

K.H. Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 27th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Lee hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Lee got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

Lee hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.