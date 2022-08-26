Justin Thomas comes back from a rocky start in round two of the TOUR Championship

Justin Thomas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Thomas finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Justin Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Thomas's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Thomas had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 16th, Thomas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Thomas at 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.