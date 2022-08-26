-
Jordan Spieth shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the TOUR Championship
August 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth drains 11-foot birdie putt at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Jordan Spieth makes an 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 15th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, Spieth missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spieth had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Spieth's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Spieth hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
