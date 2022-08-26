Jon Rahm shoots 7-under 63 in round two of the TOUR Championship

In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day in 3rd at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Rahm hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Rahm's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rahm had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rahm's 154 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Rahm had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Rahm's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 7 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 6 under for the round.

Rahm hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Rahm to 7 under for the round.