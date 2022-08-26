Joaquin Niemann comes back from a rocky start in round two of the TOUR Championship

Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Niemann finished his day in 6th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

Joaquin Niemann tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Joaquin Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 14th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Niemann had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.