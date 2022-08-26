-
-
J.T. Poston shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the TOUR Championship
-
August 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
J.T. Poston holes out from 35-feet for birdie at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 15th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
-
-