J.T. Poston shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the TOUR Championship

J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 15th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.