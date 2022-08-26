Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the TOUR Championship

Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 15th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Matsuyama had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Matsuyama's 82 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 214-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.