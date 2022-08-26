Corey Conners putts well in round two of the TOUR Championship

Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day in 26th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Corey Conners had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 197-yard par-3 green second, Conners suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Conners's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 4 under for the round.