  • Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 6 at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.