Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the TOUR Championship

In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 15th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Morikawa's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Morikawa's tee shot went 213 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Morikawa had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.