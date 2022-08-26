Cameron Young putts well in round two of the TOUR Championship

In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Young hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Cameron Young's 158 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Young to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 12th, Young chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Young's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.