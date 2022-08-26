Cameron Smith shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the TOUR Championship

In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 15th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

Smith got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Smith's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Smith's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Smith's 82 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

Smith hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.