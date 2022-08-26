Brian Harman finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the TOUR Championship

In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 21st at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

Harman got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Harman's 92 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.