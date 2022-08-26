Billy Horschel finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the TOUR Championship

In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 21st at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

Horschel got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Horschel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Horschel at 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.