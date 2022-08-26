  • Billy Horschel finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel cards birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship

