Strong putting brings Adam Scott an even-par round two of the TOUR Championship

Adam Scott hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Adam Scott had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Scott chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Scott's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Scott's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.

Scott his second shot was a drop and his approach went 58 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Scott to even for the round.