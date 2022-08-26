  • Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Wise attacks flagstick to set up birdie putt at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.