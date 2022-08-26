Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the TOUR Championship

Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wise had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wise's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Wise had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

Wise his second shot was a drop and his approach went 56 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Wise's 118 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.