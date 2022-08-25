Xander Schauffele shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day in 2nd at 10 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Schauffele's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Schauffele's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Schauffele had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

Schauffele hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.