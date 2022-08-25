Viktor Hovland shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the TOUR Championship

Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 26th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Hovland had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hovland's 182 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.