Tony Finau shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship
August 25, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
The 2022 TOUR Championship is here
The world’s best players have arrived at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, for the season finale, and the final leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, the 2022 TOUR Championship.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Tony Finau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.
Finau got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.
