  • Tony Finau shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship

  • The world’s best players have arrived at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, for the season finale, and the final leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, the 2022 TOUR Championship.
    The 2022 TOUR Championship is here

