Tony Finau shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Tony Finau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

Finau got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.