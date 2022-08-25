Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Tom Hoge in the first round at the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tom Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hoge's 225 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.