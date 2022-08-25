  • Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Tom Hoge in the first round at the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Tom Hoge makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge drains 17-foot birdie putt at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Tom Hoge makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.