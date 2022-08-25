Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship

Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Im hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 211-yard par-3 15th, Im missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.