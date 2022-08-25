Sepp Straka putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Sepp Straka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Sepp Straka hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Sepp Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Straka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

Straka missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.