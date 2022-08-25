Scottie Scheffler shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Scheffler's 73 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Scheffler's his second shot went 43 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Scheffler had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Scheffler's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.