Scott Stallings finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the TOUR Championship
August 25, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings's crazy chip shot from rough finds the bottom of the cup at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Scott Stallings hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.
Stallings got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
Stallings missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Stallings hit his 102 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
