  • Scott Stallings finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Stallings's crazy chip shot from rough finds the bottom of the cup at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.