Scott Stallings finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Scott Stallings hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

Stallings got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Stallings hit his 102 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.