Sam Burns shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the TOUR Championship

Sam Burns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burns had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Burns chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.