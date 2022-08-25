Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day in 28th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Theegala's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

At the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala's tee shot went 295 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his third shot went 89 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Theegala chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.