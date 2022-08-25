Rory McIlroy comes back from a rocky start in round one of the TOUR Championship

Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McIlroy finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Rory McIlroy's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, McIlroy had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McIlroy's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, McIlroy chipped in his third shot from 35 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, McIlroy had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, McIlroy's tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McIlroy's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, McIlroy had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

McIlroy hit his tee at the green on the 211-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, McIlroy's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.