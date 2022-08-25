Patrick Cantlay finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 4th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.