  • Patrick Cantlay finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the TOUR Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay sinks 22-foot eagle putt at TOUR Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.