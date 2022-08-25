Max Homa shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 26th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

Homa got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Homa hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 16th, Homa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Homa hit his 243 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.