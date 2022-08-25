Matt Fitzpatrick delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the TOUR Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Fitzpatrick finished his day in 3rd at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Matt Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Fitzpatrick's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 6 under for the round.