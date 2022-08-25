K.H. Lee shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, K.H. Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 163 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Lee had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Lee's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lee's 124 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.