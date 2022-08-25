Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Thomas's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thomas had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Thomas's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Thomas's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

Thomas hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.