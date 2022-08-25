Jordan Spieth putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship

Jordan Spieth hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spieth finished his day in 18th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jordan Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Spieth's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 16th, Spieth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Spieth at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Spieth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.