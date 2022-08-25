Jon Rahm putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 14th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Rahm's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.