Joaquin Niemann shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 4th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Niemann's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

Niemann tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Niemann to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Niemann had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Niemann hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Niemann's 149 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Niemann had a 230 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Niemann chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.