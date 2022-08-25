J.T. Poston shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, J.T. Poston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 first, Poston reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Poston at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Poston at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Poston's 129 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.