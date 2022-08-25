Hideki Matsuyama shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the TOUR Championship

Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Matsuyama at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green ninth, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 14th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 16th, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Matsuyama at 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.