Corey Conners shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day in 29th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 first, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Conners chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Conners's 105 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 14th, Conners chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 over for the round.