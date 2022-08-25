Collin Morikawa putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Collin Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Morikawa's 179 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Morikawa had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.