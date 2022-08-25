Cameron Young shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Young hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Young chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Young's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Young had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Young's 90 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Young hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at 3 under for the round.