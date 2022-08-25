Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Smith's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Smith's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Smith had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.