Brian Harman posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the first round of the TOUR Championship

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Harman finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Brian Harman had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Harman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.