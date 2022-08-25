Billy Horschel shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the TOUR Championship

In his first round at the TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Horschel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Horschel at 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Horschel chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Horschel's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Horschel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.