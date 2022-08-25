Adam Scott putts well in round one of the TOUR Championship

Adam Scott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Adam Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Scott chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Scott's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Scott's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.