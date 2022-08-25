Aaron Wise posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the first round of the TOUR Championship

Aaron Wise hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 10 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Aaron Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wise had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Wise hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.