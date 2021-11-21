-
Zach Johnson shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson makes birdie on No. 18 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Zach Johnson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 first, Johnson's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Johnson's 154 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
